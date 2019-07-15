Friends and family react to the tragic loss of Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Beach, Va. - A world champion boxing legend from Norfolk was killed while crossing the street Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

55-year-old Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker was killed near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road at around 10pm.

Virginia Beach police are investigating the accident while the community continues to mourn.

Whitaker was an Olympic Gold Medal winner and four-weight world champion.

“He kept us laughing. He kept us smiling at all times. Never a dull moment,” said his youngest son 28 year-old Dontavious Whitaker. “There are too many memories. There are so many of them. Just riding around with him in his limos, taking his advice, entertaining us, he was an entertainer to the max.”

He said he learned so much from his famous father.

“I just want everyone to know that he was an excellent man, energetic, kind-hearted, all the above,” said Dontavious Whitaker. “He was a true champion, pound for pound champ, you can’t deny him. (He was) a good family man, excellent father, excellent friend to my friends to his friends to everybody. Just a good man all around.”

Whitaker graduated from Booker T. Washington High School before excelling as an amateur and professional boxer winning an Olympic gold-medal in 1984.

A News 3 has followed his professional career for years and travel to cover his boxing matches.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.

Loved ones admit Whitaker went through his ups and downs but say he will always be remembered as one of the greatest.

“We’re doing well. We’re holding up, fighting just like he was a fighter. We’re going to fight with him, fight for him, keep his name alive, that’s all we can do.”

Whitaker trained at Wareing’s Gym at the Oceanfront during his professional career.

Tony Wareing’s brother, Bob Wareing trained the legend for years.

“Physically, he was a beast. He was a man among men and as far as his attitude, he’s always very upbeat, happy go lucky,” said Tony Wareing.

“It’s kind of crazy. He’s one of the best that’s ever walked this planet. As a kid I didn’t even realize that, just thought that he was another family member,” said Jake Wareing. He said as a child he was at the gym all the time watching Whitaker train.

Sports Talk Radio Host Bob Mathews for 950AM/96.5FM said he covered Sweet Pea for years in Hampton Roads working as a reporter for News 3.

He said he was down to earth and one of the greatest.

“He was one of the most brilliant ring tacticians that you ever saw,” said Mathews.

He even spared with him during a fundraiser several years ago.

News 3 spoke with Michael Vick over the phone today about his longtime friend Sweet Pea.

Vick said he first met Sweet Pea when he was 10 years-old at the Boys and Girls Club in Newport News where Sweet Pea was hosting a boxing clinic for youth.

“I was very saddened by the news. I just saw him two months ago when I was home. I’m glad I had a chance to get one last hug from him. I’m just grateful I had a chance to do that,” said Vick.

He said he ran into Sweet Pea at Roger Brown’s and so glad he got to see him one last time.

Loved ones admit like most of us, Whitaker had his ups and downs but said he was a great person, father, kind, giving and an overall wonderful person.

Virginia Beach Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit him remained on the scene and they are still investigating the accident.