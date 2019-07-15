Virginia Beach receives 15 bids for mass shooting independent investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Officials with Virginia Beach confirmed that it has received 15 bids for its independent investigation into the mass shooting that took the lives of 12 people — 11 of whom worked for the city.

According to the city, the bids include six from the Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia area, one from Virginia Beach, two from Chicago, one from New York City, one from Delaware, one from Williamsburg and two from Roanoke, Virginia.

The shooting that happened on May 31 led the Virginia Beach city council to call for an independent investigation. At first, the city council was not confident that an independent investigation was necessary, but support for it from community members and some families of victims, led to a vote in favor of it.

The city now will review the bids over Monday and Tuesday of this week, before making a selection by midweek. Officials added that they hope to have a contract offer on the investigation submitted to the company chosen by the end of the week.

The City of Virginia Beach in its release believes the independent investigation will begin by the end of July. This date would move the start of the independent investigation up by a little less than a month. Officials had originally said they were hoping to select a firm by August 15 by the latest.

Vice Mayor Jim Wood says there should be a firewall between council and the investigation — they should have no part in it, no hands in it — but only to update the public to stay true to transparency.

The city auditor has read all the reports from other tragedies, such as the mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, and Virginia Tech and the 2017 protests in Charlottesville. The investigation into the Virginia Beach mass shooting will be modeled after these investigations.

