April 16 marks 12 years since Virginia Tech massacre

BLACKSBURG, Va. – April 16, 2019 marks 12 years since a gunman opened fire at Virginia Tech, killing 32.

In 2018 Governor Ralph Northam declared the day that year as Virginia Tech Remembrance Day, as past governors have done as well.

There are events happening in Blacksburg on Tuesday to memorialize the tragedy including a wreath laying and moment of silence, lighting and extinguishing of a ceremonial candle and a Cadet Guard.

Locally, The Peninsula Chapter held a run/walk and picnic on April 13 at the Fort Monroe Boardwalk.

Senator Tim Kaine posted on Facebook calling this day in 2007 the worst day of his life and talked about the horrific shooting which left “painful ripple effects across our Commonwealth to this day.”

The victims of the massacre were:

Ryan Clark, 22, Martinez, Georgia – Senior, English, Biology and Psychology

Emily Jane Hilscher, 19, Woodville, Virginia – Freshman, Animal and Poultry Sciences

Norris Hall (dept. bldg/classrooms) Ross Alameddine, 20, Saugus, Massachusett – Sophomore, English

Dr. Christopher “Jamie” Bishop, 35, Pine Mountain, Georgia – Instructor, Foreign Languages and Literatures (German)

Brian Bluhm, 25, Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Graduate Student, Civil Engineering

Austin Cloyd, 18, Blacksburg, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies and French

Jocelyn Couture-Nowak, 49, born in Montreal, Canada – Instructor, French

Daniel Alejandro Perez Cueva, 21, Woodbridge, Virginia, originally from Peru – Junior, International Studies

Dr. Kevin Granata, 46, Toledo, Ohio – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics

Matt Gwaltney, 24, Chesterfield, Virginia – Graduate Student, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Caitlin Hammaren, 19, Westtown, New York – Sophomore, International Studies and French

Jeremy Herbstritt, 27, Bellefonte, Pennsylvania – Graduate student, Civil Engineering

Rachael Hill, 18, Richmond, Virginia – Freshman, Biology

Jarrett Lane, 22, Narrows, Virginia – Senior, Civil Engineering

Matt La Porte, 20, Dumont, New Jersey – Sophomore, Political Science

Henry Lee, 20, Roanoke, Virginia – Sophomore, Computer Engineering

Dr. Liviu Librescu, 75, from Romania – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics – A Romanian Holocaust survivor

Dr. G V Loganathan, 51, born in Chennai, India – Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Partahi Mamora Halomoan Lumbantoruan, 34, Indonesia – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering

Lauren McCain, 20, Hampton, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies

Daniel O’Neil, 22, Lafayette, Rhode Island – Graduate student, Environmental Engineering

Juan Ramon Ortiz-Ortiz, 26, San Juan, Puerto Rico – Graduate student, Civil Engineering

Minal Panchal, 26, Mumbai, India – Graduate student, Architecture

Erin Peterson, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies

Michael Pohle, 23, Flemington, New Jersey – Senior, Biological Sciences

Julia Pryde, 23, Middletown, New Jersey – Graduate Student, Biological Systems Engineering

Mary Karen Read, 19, Annandale, Virginia – Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies

Reema Joseph Samaha, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, University Studies

Waleed Mohammed Shaalan, 32, Zagazig, Egypt – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering

Leslie G. Sherman, 20, Springfield, Virginia – Junior, History and International Relations

Maxine Turner, 22, Vienna, Virginia – Senior, Chemical Engineering

Nicole Regina White, 20, Smithfield, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies