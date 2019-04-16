April 16 marks 12 years since Virginia Tech massacre

Photo Gallery
BLACKSBURG, Va. – April 16, 2019 marks 12 years since a gunman opened fire at Virginia Tech, killing 32.
In 2018 Governor Ralph Northam declared the day that year as Virginia Tech Remembrance Day, as past governors have done as well.
There are events happening in Blacksburg on Tuesday to memorialize the tragedy including a wreath laying and moment of silence, lighting and extinguishing of a ceremonial candle and a Cadet Guard.
Locally, The Peninsula Chapter held a run/walk and picnic on April 13 at the Fort Monroe Boardwalk.
Senator Tim Kaine posted on Facebook calling this day in 2007 the worst day of his life and talked about the horrific shooting which left “painful ripple effects across our Commonwealth to this day.”
The victims of the massacre were:
Ryan Clark, 22, Martinez, Georgia – Senior, English, Biology and Psychology
Emily Jane Hilscher, 19, Woodville, Virginia – Freshman, Animal and Poultry Sciences
Norris Hall (dept. bldg/classrooms) Ross Alameddine, 20, Saugus, Massachusett – Sophomore, English
Dr. Christopher “Jamie” Bishop, 35, Pine Mountain, Georgia – Instructor, Foreign Languages and Literatures (German)
Brian Bluhm, 25, Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Graduate Student, Civil Engineering
Austin Cloyd, 18, Blacksburg, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies and French
Jocelyn Couture-Nowak, 49, born in Montreal, Canada – Instructor, French
Daniel Alejandro Perez Cueva, 21, Woodbridge, Virginia, originally from Peru – Junior, International Studies
Dr. Kevin Granata, 46, Toledo, Ohio – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics
Matt Gwaltney, 24, Chesterfield, Virginia – Graduate Student, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Caitlin Hammaren, 19, Westtown, New York – Sophomore, International Studies and French
Jeremy Herbstritt, 27, Bellefonte, Pennsylvania – Graduate student, Civil Engineering
Rachael Hill, 18, Richmond, Virginia – Freshman, Biology
Jarrett Lane, 22, Narrows, Virginia – Senior, Civil Engineering
Matt La Porte, 20, Dumont, New Jersey – Sophomore, Political Science
Henry Lee, 20, Roanoke, Virginia – Sophomore, Computer Engineering
Dr. Liviu Librescu, 75, from Romania – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics – A Romanian Holocaust survivor
Dr. G V Loganathan, 51, born in Chennai, India – Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Partahi Mamora Halomoan Lumbantoruan, 34, Indonesia – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering
Lauren McCain, 20, Hampton, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies
Daniel O’Neil, 22, Lafayette, Rhode Island – Graduate student, Environmental Engineering
Juan Ramon Ortiz-Ortiz, 26, San Juan, Puerto Rico – Graduate student, Civil Engineering
Minal Panchal, 26, Mumbai, India – Graduate student, Architecture
Erin Peterson, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies
Michael Pohle, 23, Flemington, New Jersey – Senior, Biological Sciences
Julia Pryde, 23, Middletown, New Jersey – Graduate Student, Biological Systems Engineering
Mary Karen Read, 19, Annandale, Virginia – Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies
Reema Joseph Samaha, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, University Studies
Waleed Mohammed Shaalan, 32, Zagazig, Egypt – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering
Leslie G. Sherman, 20, Springfield, Virginia – Junior, History and International Relations
Maxine Turner, 22, Vienna, Virginia – Senior, Chemical Engineering
Nicole Regina White, 20, Smithfield, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies