Virginia Beach City Council agrees on independent investigation for mass shooting

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Nearly a month since the mass shooting in Virginia Beach that took the lives of 12 people, City Council has agreed on an independent investigation that will be conducted in August by the earliest.

Kevin Martingayle, who is the legal counsel for the family of Katherine Nixon, confirmed to News 3 the detail, but he did not say why Virginia Beah City Council wants to wait till August.

11 of the 12 people who died in the Virginia Beach mass shooting worked for the city. The shooter also worked for the city.

In a city council meeting last Tuesday, some council members had spoken in favor of having an investigation, adding to the growing list of families also asking for an investigation.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting