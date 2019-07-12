Virginia Beach police need help identifying gas station robbery suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police need help to identify three men who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

Police say the men pictured at the left robbed a gas station in the 3000 block of Shore Drive at 11:50 p.m. on July 10th.

The man in black was armed and forced a customer to the ground, then ordered the clerk to open the register.

Here are descriptions of each suspect from police:

  1. Light skinned male, 20s – 30s, 5’4″ -5’5″, skinny build, wearing black hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes, black mask over face, gloves and armed with a silver/black handgun
  2. Black male, late teens-early 20s, 5’8″ -5’9″, skinny build, wearing a tie-dye hoodie with “Virginia” or possibly “Virginia Beach” on the front and black pants.
  3. Black male, 5’4″-5’8″, thin build, wearing a black T-shirt, white covering over his face and black pants.

Although the faces are hard to see, police are hoping someone will recognize the tie-dye hoodie.

Police are looking into the possibility that these are the same men who robbed a pharmacy in Virginia Beach a few days prior.

These are surveillance images of the suspects from that case.

Police say it was around 9:50 p.m. on July 8 when they robbed a pharmacy in the 6000 block of Indian River Rd.  According to police, they were armed with guns and forced three employees and a customer in the back office where they got money.

Here are descriptions of the suspects from that robbery:

  1. Hispanic male, late teens-early 20s, 5’4″ -5’5″, skinny build, wearing red flannel shirt, black pants, white shoes, blue bandanna over face, gloves, and armed with a silver/black handgun
  2. Black male, late teens – early 20s, 5’8″ – 5’9″, skinny build, wearing black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black/white shoes, gloves, armed with a black handgun
  3. Black male, 30 – 40 years old, 5’4″ – 5’8″, muscular build, wearing black zip up jacked, red bandanna over face, gray pants, gloves, and armed with a black handgun

 

 

 

 

