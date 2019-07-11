Police searching for men who robbed Virginia Beach gas station at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the men who robbed a BP gas station on Shore Drive at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

Police say the robbery happened just before midnight on July 10.

One of the men was armed with a gun and forced a customer to the ground. Authorities say he then demanded the clerk open the register.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) . You can also submit an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available via iTunes and Google Play stores.

