Customer injured in Virginia Beach CVS robbery

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Police are looking for three men that were part of a robbery of a CVS in Virginia Beach, where one customer was assaulted while shopping.

According to officials, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. on Monday at the CVS located at 6099 Indian River Road.

The injured man was the only customer in the store at the time of the robbery. Three employees of CVS were also reportedly in the story as well.

After committing the robbery, all three men exited the store and left in a vehicle in an unknown direction, said police. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The man who was assaulted by the suspects was treated by Emergency Medical Services before being released at the scene.

