Norfolk man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2018 murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A judge ruled Friday that a man convicted in a March 2018 shooting will serve 48 years in prison.
Akeis Rolax was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a shooting in the 700 block of C. Avenue that left 52-year-old William White, Jr. dead.
A jury convicted Rolax and recommended the sentence.
Stay with News 3 for updates.
Related: Charges certified to grand jury in Norfolk homicide case
Related: Norfolk Police investigating homicide on C Avenue
36.865109 -76.278708