Norfolk man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2018 murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A judge ruled Friday that a man convicted in a March 2018 shooting will serve 48 years in prison.

Akeis Rolax was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a shooting in the 700 block of C. Avenue that left 52-year-old William White, Jr. dead.

A jury convicted Rolax and recommended the sentence.

