USS Harry S. Truman prepares for another deployment with training exercise

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is preparing for another deployment in a short time frame.

The group returned to Naval Station Norfolk in December from an unprecedented deployment that began in April of 2018 and featured a return to Norfolk for a “working port visit” mid-way through that deployment.

The carrier has remained in the sustainment phase of Dynamic Force Employment and the Navy’s touted Optimized Fleet Response Plan, meaning it maintains readiness to deploy again.

The strike group left Naval Station Norfolk on July 5 to take part in COMPTUEX, a required training exercise before being cleared for deployment. The month-long exercise is being led by U.S. 2nd Fleet based in Norfolk.

Re-established last August, Truman’s COMPTUEX is the first led by 2nd Fleet.

“COMPTUEX is by far and away the most challenging training we do,” said Vice Admiral Woody Lewis, Commander of 2nd Fleet in a Navy release. “But it is so important that we challenge ourselves in a secure environment where we are able to manage risk in order to train to the highest level.”

“I am excited to see what this combined strike group and air wing can accomplish during COMPTUEX,” said Rear Admiral Andrew Loiselle, commander of the USS Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group. “The Sailors on each ship will be challenged with real-world scenarios combining live and synthetic training. This exercise will test our integrated strength as a multi-mission force.

“The comprehensive training evolutions are an opportunity to grow as a team, both in our ability to sustain prolonged periods at sea and to find areas where we can improve.”

The Truman is expected to deploy later this year.

