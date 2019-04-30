Watch live: Vice President Mike Pence visits Hampton Roads

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence is in Hampton Roads on Tuesday to speak and visit with Sailors of the USS Harry S. Truman.

According to officials with Naval Station Norfolk, Pence is taking a tour and deliver remarks to ship’s officers and crew members, plus participating in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pence, the former Governor of Indiana, has been to Hampton Roads on multiple occasions in the past, including a campaign stop for former congressman Scott Taylor.

Karen Pence, the Second Lady of the United State, was in Hampton Roads less than a week ago to speak at a Naval Station Norfolk event honoring military families.

