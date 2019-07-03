Virginia Aquarium posts map showing location of sharks in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center posted a map on Facebook showing the locations of sharks in Virginia Beach: in every body of water connecting to the ocean.

The aquarium also circled itself on the map — a nod to the sharks that call it home.

Sharks have been spotted up and down the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina as the summer season kicks off, some through OCEARCH’s shark tracking program and some on video.

While seeing sharks at the beach might be exciting, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“No one has seen the video on how to check and see if sharks are in the water?” Facebook user Will Wethington commented. “Here’s how: You take a spoon, you fill that spoon with water from the ocean, if it’s salty… THERE’S SHARKS IN THERE!!!”

