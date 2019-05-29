‘Brunswick’ the shark pings just off the Virginia Beach coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A white shark that surfaced near the Outer Banks last week has now moved just off the coast of Virginia Beach!

Brunswick is 8 feet 9 inches long and weighs 431 pounds. An interactive map shows that the sharks ‘latest ping’ was at 6:20 p.m., on Tuesday.

The research organization OCEARCH tracked Jane and Brunswick in the waters off the Outer Banks last week. A third one, Jefferson, pinged last month, but there’s no word if he’s still out there.

Jane is a sub-adult and was tagged on October 8, 2018, in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia in Canada. She’s the first female white shark ever SPOT tagged in Canadian waters. There is currently no word on her location.

Now @Brunswick_Shark is making quick moves north. He just pinged in off the Virginia coast. pic.twitter.com/N4xZ8CoRQK — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 28, 2019

Click here to see OCEARCH’s tracker.