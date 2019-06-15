Virginia Living Museum preparing for summer with ‘Shark Zone’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Love sharks? Virginia Living Museum is preparing for a shark summer with Shark Zone through September 2!

Enter the exhibit gallery through a massive shark jaw tunnel to experience Shark Zone, a new exhibit created by the Virginia Living Museum.

Meet face-to-face with the awesome ‘superheroes’ of the ocean and learn why sharks are not to be feared.

Exhibit include the following:

Tour an amazing gallery of 37 photos by award winning National Geographic photographer, Brian Skerry (May 11 – August 4) and life-sized replicas of six shark species

species Touch live catsharks and skates in an eight-foot chilled, saltwater tank! Guests can also get an up close look at those shark s and rays through underwater viewing windows.

those s and rays through underwater viewing windows. Enter a shark cage and come face-to-face with a full-size great white shark replica. Use a computer kiosk to track more than 20 tagged Great White Shark locations in the world’s oceans and explore educational websites with shark the med games and quizzes.

cage and come face-to-face with a full-size great white replica. Use a computer kiosk to track more than 20 tagged Great White locations in world’s oceans and explore educational websites with med games and quizzes. Kids can play act the roles that scientists serve when great white shark s are briefly pulled onto an ocean platform to be radio tagged, medically tested, named and the n safely released. In this Shark Research Station play area, kids will capture one of five plush shark species and use medical equipment to perform critical tests before releasing the m back into the ocean.

roles that scientists serve when great white s are briefly pulled onto an ocean platform to be radio tagged, medically tested, named and n safely released. In this Research Station play area, kids will capture one of five plush species and use medical equipment to perform critical tests before releasing m back into ocean. Step outside to a Fossil Beach and dig in a pit for real fossil shark teeth and learn to identify the type of shark the y came from. Take home a souvenir fossil shark tooth over 50 million years old!

teeth and learn to identify type of y came from. Take home a souvenir fossil tooth over 50 million years old! Standing inches from a 6 foot wide and 6 foot high Megalodon shark jaw, visitors can truly imagine the incredible size of this school bus sized shark that once swam throughout Hampton Roads, Virginia . Take a picture of a lifetime of your family by this Megalodon shark jaw and take a close up of its hand-sized teeth!

