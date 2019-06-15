Navy continues to work on plan to dispose of world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Navy is still working on a plan to dispose of the world’s first nuclear powered aircraft carrier and they are asking for your input this week.

The former Enterprise carrier (CVN 65) was decommissioned in 2017 after several years of inactivation work was completed at Newport News Shipbuilding. That work included defueling the ship’s eight nuclear reactors, deactivating the propulsion systems and preparing the hull for a final tow.

Since decommissioning, the Enterprise has sat along the James River at Newport News Shipbuilding awaiting its final fate.

The Navy this month is planning to hold four public scoping meetings across the United States as it works to finalize a plan to dispose of the ship and associated naval reactor plants.

The Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement meetings are open-house style with subject matter experts available for questions.

The Navy is proposing dismantling and recycling the remnant hull of the Enterprise as well as removing and packaging the reactor plants for disposal as low-level radioactive waste.

The public meeting in Newport News will be held on Thursday, June 18th at the Denbigh Community Center located at 15198 Warwick Boulevard. It is scheduled from 5pm to 8pm.

Additional comments can be submitted and information found here.

The named Enterprise will live on in CVN-80, a planned Ford-class carrier that will be built at Newport News Shipbuilding.