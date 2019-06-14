× Lime scooters will soon hit the streets in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va —

You’ll soon be able to ditch the car and hop a ride on an electric scooter in Norfolk. Lime scooters will hit the streets of the Mermaid City on June 24th. The company will drop 150 scooters in the city.

In August 2018, Bird brought their ride share program to the Mermaid City and ruffled a few feathers in the process. The West Coast start-up company dropped its scooters on the streets of Norfolk without the city’s permission.

But now they are back, approved by City Council last week. The pilot program will assess the viability of this new mobility option for Norfolk residents and visitors. The city says starting June 24, the initiative will last for one year.

“We are eally excited to bring a different mode of transportation to Norfolk a new way to connect buses with office space the light rail transit systems,” said Chris Robins with Lime.

The dockless system will allow riders to start, hold and end rides by parking the scooter in the public right of way (such as sidewalks and plazas), clear of buildings and ramps. Lime ensures the shared scooters are properly parked through preferred parking zones and photo verification.

“You don’t have to be part of traffic anymore, you can be outdoors and healthier,” said Robins.

Riders can make point-to-point trips in and around the city with just a tap on their smartphones. Lime also offers services for non-smartphone users and cash-based options through their Lime Access Program

“We are different from our competition we have a full time staff our staff maintains our vehicles not only do we maintain them we monitor them each sccooter GPS tracked,” said Robbins.

The scooters are pretty affordable too. The Lime is a dollar to unlock then 15 cents per minute and its all done with an app on your smart phone.

City officials say its important to obey the rules of the road, they will be working with Norfolk police to enforce.

“You have to be 18 to ride your scooter, follow traffic laws, don’t ride on the sidewalks, parking it properly, and we encourage you to wear a helmet,” said Robins

Click here for more information about Lime.