Lime scooters will soon hit the streets in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va —
You’ll soon be able to ditch the car and hop a ride on an electric scooter in Norfolk. Lime scooters will hit the streets of the Mermaid City on June 24th. The company will drop 150 scooters in the city.
In August 2018, Bird brought their ride share program to the Mermaid City and ruffled a few feathers in the process. The West Coast start-up company dropped its scooters on the streets of Norfolk without the city’s permission.
But now they are back, approved by City Council last week. The pilot program will assess the viability of this new mobility option for Norfolk residents and visitors. The city says starting June 24, the initiative will last for one year.
“We are eally excited to bring a different mode of transportation to Norfolk a new way to connect buses with office space the light rail transit systems,” said Chris Robins with Lime.
The dockless system will allow riders to start, hold and end rides by parking the scooter in the public right of way (such as sidewalks and plazas), clear of buildings and ramps. Lime ensures the shared scooters are properly parked through preferred parking zones and photo verification.
“You have to be 18 to ride your scooter, follow traffic laws, don’t ride on the sidewalks, parking it properly, and we encourage you to wear a helmet,” said Robins
