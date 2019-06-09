Hot dog eating contest record broken at Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. – A Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier came to Norfolk on Sunday.

It was held at the annual Norfolk Harborfest event and a record was broken!

Festevents tweeted saying the Harborfest record was broken when Darron Breeden ate 47 hot dogs!

The top male and female finishers in the event qualified for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4. There they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.