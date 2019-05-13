Here’s your chance to qualify for the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

NORFOLK, Va. – Grab all your hot dog-loving friends and get prepared because a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier is coming to Norfolk.

The Virginia qualifier will be June 9 at 12:30 p.m.

The event will be at the Norfolk Harborfest which is held at Town Point Park.

The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4, where they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo, the company announced.

In recent years, an estimated 35,000 fans have traveled to Coney Island to watch the contest in person. The live telecast of the event has consistently attracted millions of viewers since ESPN first aired the contest in 2004.

Competitors mus be 18 years or older to participate. Click here for more information and to register.