Norfolk’s 43rd annual Harborfest returns to Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. – Harborfest, the largest and longest-running maritime festival in the nation, has returned for its 2019 season.

The festival will be held from June 7 to June 9 in Town Point Park on the Elizabeth River to Ocean View Beach Park on the Chesapeake Bay.

There will be activities on land, air, and sea, including including tall ships and the Parade of Sail, artisan foods and beverages, unique and unusual performances, one of the largest fireworks and choreographed drone shows on the East Coast!

Click here for the lineup

Click here for the full schedule of events

The event is free and open to the public. Below are the times for each day:

Friday, June 7, 2019 12 noon – 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 8, 2019 12 noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, 2019 12 noon – 6 p.m.

The fireworks will begin Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and the choreographed drone shows begin at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.