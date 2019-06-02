Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Norfolk’s 43rd annual Harborfest returns to Town Point Park

Posted 7:10 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42PM, June 2, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Harborfest, the largest and longest-running maritime festival in the nation, has returned for its 2019 season.

The festival will be held from June 7 to June 9 in Town Point Park on the Elizabeth River to Ocean View Beach Park on the Chesapeake Bay.

There will be activities on land, air, and sea, including including tall ships and the Parade of Sail, artisan foods and beverages, unique and unusual performances, one of the largest fireworks and choreographed drone shows on the East Coast!

Click here for the lineup 

Click here for the full schedule of events 

The event is free and open to the public. Below are the times for each day:

  • Friday, June 7, 2019  12 noon – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 8, 2019  12 noon – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 9, 2019    12 noon – 6 p.m.

The fireworks will begin Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and the choreographed drone shows begin at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Google Map for coordinates 36.845811 by -76.294620.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.