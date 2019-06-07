Marine charged in death of Green Beret sentenced to 4 years

NORFOLK, Va. – A locally-based Marine was sentenced to four years of confinement for his role in the 2017 death of Army Staff Sergeant and Green Beret Logan Melgar.

Marine Staff Sergeant Kevin Maxwell, Jr. will have his rank reduced to E1 and will receive a Bad Conduct Discharge. He will be confined onboard Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, at Marine Corps Installations East Regional Brig.

According to a release by the Navy, four personnel, including Maxwell, face charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for Melgar’s 2017 death while he was serving in Mali.

Redacted charging documents say the group broke into Melgar’s room while he was sleeping. They then restrained him with duct tape and strangled him to death by putting him in a chokehold, according to the documents.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Adam Matthews, who pleaded guilty to his role in Melgar’s death in May, said the group decided to haze Melgar after a disagreement.