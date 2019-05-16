‘I can’t describe how sorry I am’ Navy SEAL details role in Green Beret’s hazing death

NORFOLK, Va. – A locally-based Navy SEAL pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in the 2017 death of a Green Beret in Mali. In court, he testified on details of the man’s death, saying that it was a hazing gone wrong.

During the hearing, Chief Special Warfare Operator Adam Matthews said a group of military members, including another SEAL and two Marines, decided to haze Army Staff Sergeant and Green Beret Logan Melgar. Matthews said the group decided to haze Melgar after they got into a disagreement with him, and aimed to embarrass him.

Matthews and the group put duct tape around Melgar’s legs and arms. According to Melgar, the other SEAL, Tony DeDolph, put Melgar in a chokehold.

Melgar then went unresponsive and died, Matthews said.

Matthews said the group never intended to harm Melgar, and said in court, “I can’t describe how sorry I am.”

Matthews reached a plea agreement with prosecutors over his involvement in Melgar’s death. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commut assault, unlawful entry, assault, hazing and obstruction of justice, according to his attorney, Grover Baxley.

With the plea agreement, both sides agreed Matthew’s maximum sentence would be a year. A judge will decide exactly how long Matthews will spend behind bars during court Thursday, where witnesses will be called.