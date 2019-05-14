× Navy SEAL will plead guilty to charges related to death of Green Beret, attorney says

NORFOLK, Va. – A locally-based Navy SEAL will plead guilty during a court hearing on Thursday to charges related to the death of Army Staff Sergeant and Green Beret Logan Melgar, the SEAL’s attorney tells News 3.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Adam Matthews has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors over his involvement in the death of Melgar in 2017 in Mali. He will plead guilty to hazing, burglary, conspiracy to obstruct justice and assault related charges, according to his attorney, Grover Baxley.

The Military Times first reported details of the plea deal.

“On Thursday, SOC Adam Matthews will take full responsibility for his role in the tragic death of SSG Logan Melgar. He looks forward to detailing what happened that night in Mali almost 2 years ago, and hopes that his explanation of events will assist the Melgar family in finding some semblance of closure,” Baxley said in a statement.

With the agreement, prosecutors will dismiss murder and involuntary manslaughter charges against Matthews, Baxley said. He couldn’t comment on sentencing.

According to a release by the Navy, four personnel, including Matthews, face charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for Melgar’s 2017 death while he was serving in Mali. The others include another SEAL and two Marines.

Redacted charging documents say the group broke into Melgar’s room while he was sleeping. They then restrained him with duct tape and strangled him to death by putting him in a chokehold, according to the documents.

“SSG Melgar’s death was an unforeseen accident that has dramatically impacted the lives of everyone involved. SOC Matthews is eager to assist with the Navy’s resolution of this case and then attempting to move on with his life,” Baxley continued in a statement.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled to take place at Naval Station Norfolk.