Support victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting with ‘VB Strong’ t-shirts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After Friday’s tragedy at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, SupportVBStrong.com is offering a number of items so you can proudly show you’re “VB Strong” while supporting those who were affected by the shooting.

Items for sale include “VB Strong” t-shirts in adult and youth sizes, a koozie and a cup.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from these items will go to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

Created in partnership by the City of Virginia Beach and United Way, donations to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund will go to the families of the victims who were affected by the tragedy that took 12 lives and left four others wounded.

Local business Wave Riding Vehicles will also sell a specially-designed t-shirt and will donate the proceeds to the victims’ families. Their shirts will be available on their website next week.

Click here to purchase “VB Strong” items.

To donate to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund, click here. You can also text keyword VABEACH to 41444.

Click here for more ways to help in the wake of the tragedy.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting