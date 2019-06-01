Here’s how to volunteer, donate following the Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The United Way of South Hampton Roads partnered with the City of Virginia Beach to start a fund for the victims of Friday’s mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The United Way said that 100 percent of the funds raised will go towards the victims.

To donate, click here. You can also text keyword VABEACH to 41444.

In addition to online donations, TowneBank will accept checks made out to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund at any of its branches beginning Monday. It will then deliver the checks to the United Way.

For those interested in volunteering, the City of Virginia Beach partnered with VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads. Click here to submit an application to help.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.