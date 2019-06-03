City of Virginia Beach looking for psychological first aid volunteers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With the tragedy that struck Virginia Beach on Friday, the city is looking for psychological first aid volunteers.

VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads says they are looking for credentialed mental health professionals, chaplains, counselors and therapist to respond as part of efforts to help those impacts by the mass shooting that took the life of 12 people.

If you fit this description, go to VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads website to sign up to volunteer and learn more information.

“If you do not fit that description and would still like to volunteer, please standby. We need your support – maybe not today, tomorrow, or even this week – but we will need you,” added VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads in its Facebook post. “There are many obstacles ahead for the employees of the city, the families of the victims, and the community at large. We will need you to help us overcome those obstacles and walk the long journey with them.”

The price for a background check through Verified Volunteers is $17. It is needed to help as a psychological first aid volunteer through VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads.

