Cases continued for suspects in Chesapeake pizza delivery driver’s murder

The cases for the three suspects that were arrested for their suspected involvement in the death of pizza delivery driver Stephanie Brainerd were continued Friday.
30-year-old Brainerd of Virginia Beach worked for Chanello’s Pizza and was shot dead in her vehicle while on a delivery run the night of March 14.
The reason for the cases being continued is not known.
The three suspects have been arrested and have been charged with the following:
- Tonagee Franciosa Ravenel, 19 - robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Antonio Cerroane Britton, 18 - robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Semiya Mone Davidson, 20 - robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding and child endangerment
These arrests come shortly after Brainerd's family spoke to News 3 about being in the beginning stages of grief.
"The people that did this to my sister took away not only a sister, a daughter - they took away a mother of two young children who have to live with us with no mother for the rest of their life," Brainerd's sister said.