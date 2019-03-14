Victim found shot to death inside vehicle at Chesapeake apartment complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a homicide after someone was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday night.

Around 9:44 p.m., officers responded to the Marina Point apartment complex for a report of shots heard in the area. Once on scene, they found that the adult victim had been shot and killed inside the vehicle. Police did not say whether the victim was a man or a woman.

Shortly after finding the victim, additional units tried to stop another vehicle for recklessly driving in the area; this led to a short chase that ended in Portsmouth near Maryview Hospital.

At this time, police do not know if the shooting and the pursuit are related.

As of 11:45 p.m. Thursday, detectives are currently on scene investigating.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

