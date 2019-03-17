Family speaks out after pizza delivery driver found shot dead inside vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a homicide after a female pizza delivery driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday night.

Authorities have identified the driver as 30-year-old Stephanie Brainerd of Virginia Beach. Her husband told News 3 the mother of two worked for Chanello’s Pizza.

As you can imagine, Brainerd’s family is still grieving and they’re asking to keep their family in their prayers.

News 3 spoke with Stephanie’s sister, Chrissy Woods, who says that she was a remarkable woman who was very dedicated to her children.

“She was all about her kids and that was the best thing as a mother she could do was spend as much time as she could with her kids,” Woods said.

The family is just beginning to grieve the devastating loss of the 30-year-old Virginia Beach woman.

Around 9:44 p.m., officers responded to the Marina Point apartment complex in the 1300 block of Canal Drive for a report of shots heard in the area. Once they arrived, they found Stephanie shot to death inside her car.

“The people that did this to my sister took away not only a sister, a daughter, they took away a mother of two young children who have to live with us with no mother for the rest of their life,” Woods said.

Woods says she will remember her sister for her kindness and compassion.

“She was a very selfless person she would give you anything she possible could to make life easier for another person,” she said.

Though her sister may be gone, Woods says she will not be forgotten.