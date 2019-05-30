Suspect arrested on additional charges relating to fatal Suffolk Happy Shopper shooting

Posted 1:48 pm, May 30, 2019, by

Marquay Antonio Wright

SUFFOLK, Va. – A previously-arrested suspect was arrested on new charges in a late February shooting at a Happy Shopper that left a man dead.

Suffolk Police said after an investigation, 24-year-old Marquay Antonio Wright was arrested May 29 following direct indictment on multiple additional charges relating to the incident.

On February 26 around 4:10 p.m., police responded to the Happy Shopper in the 600 block of E. Washington Street for a call of a double shooting. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Leondrae Shaqil Johnson.

White was arrested in March and was charged with second-degree murder.

On May 3, another man, Antonio Lamon Jefferson of Suffolk, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied building and destruction of property.

White is being held without bond in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.