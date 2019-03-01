Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with fatal Suffolk Happy Shopper shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police arrested a man Friday in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting at the Happy Shopper in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

24-year-old Marquay Antonio White of Suffolk was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder.

On February 26 around 4:10 p.m., police responded to the Happy Shopper for a call of a double shooting. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Leondrae Shaqil Johnson.

The second man, identified as 23-year-old Antonio Lamon Jefferson, remains in the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further charges against White are expected.

White is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

