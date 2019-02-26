Suffolk Police investigating double shooting at Happy Shopper

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Happy Shopper in the 600 block of East Washington Street that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:10 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-6887, Option 5). Tips may also be submitted online here, via the Suffolk Police Department website or the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

Download the News 3 app for updates.