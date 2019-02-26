Suffolk Police investigating double shooting at Happy Shopper

Posted 5:01 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:08PM, February 26, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Happy Shopper in the 600 block of East Washington Street that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: News 3 reporter Kofo Lasaki

The call came in at 4:10 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-6887, Option 5). Tips may also be submitted online here, via the Suffolk Police Department website or the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.