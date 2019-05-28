Virginia woman hits largest Rosie’s jackpot with $146K win

NEW KENT Co., Va. – Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in New Kent County has only been open for a little more than a month, but one Virginia has already made history.

25-year-old Harmony Smith of Warsaw became the largest jackpot winner in the short history of the gaming emporium Monday, winning $146,206.85 playing a historical horseracing machine (HHR) with the American 7 All Stars theme.

Smith visited Rosie’s with her mother and said she plans to pay off her 2019 Chevrolet Malibu car loan with some of her winnings.

“It felt good. I am overwhelmed. It is a blessing that my mom took me to Rosie’s, and I thank her for that,” she said.

After Smith’s win, CEO of Colonial Downs Group Aaron Gomes said, “It is exciting to have a big jackpot winner just one month after opening our doors in New Kent. The community has been extremely welcoming and we are staying busy. We are seeing similar results in Vinton, which is now in its third week of operations. Richmond will be next as we continue to deliver jobs and tax revenue to localities and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Rosie’s in New Kent opened on April 23. The New Kent and Vinton locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The location in South Richmond will open in June, and the Hampton location will open in the fall.