Hampton City Council endorses permit for off-track betting facility projected to create 200 jobs

HAMPTON, Va. – Wednesday night, the Hampton City Council endorsed a permit for an indoor off-track betting horse racing facility in the Power Plant shopping center.

The facility will be called Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.

Council members granted a use permit for the Colonial Downs Group to operate an amusement center. Along with an addition, the off-track betting facility and restaurant is planned to fill the space formerly occupied by Luckie’s and the NASCAR Sports Grill for a total of 2,470 square feet.

The company projects it will generate $2 million a year in city tax revenues.

Rosie’s is projected to see 1.2 million visitors a year and will employ 200 people. The company announced a security plan that includes 200 security cameras the Hampton Police Division will have access to view.

Company representatives said the average customer is a woman, travels more than 10 miles, visits about 10 times a year and spends about $50 per visit.

The council also approved several zoning changes for small live entertainment venues and the Phoebus district.

