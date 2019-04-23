Rosie’s at Colonial Downs set to open Tuesday in New Kent

NEW KENT Co., Va. – Rosie’s at Colonial Downs is set to open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing a gaming emporium to a race track that is expected to start holding live horse racing in October 2019.

The gaming emporium, which will have a variety of horse betting games, is the first milestone in the return of thoroughbred horse racing to the Commonwealth and is part of a $300 million statewide investment into horse racing for the state of Virginia, according to the Colonial Downs Group.

Tuesday’s opening of the gaming emporium will start with a ribbon cutting. It will be attended by the Colonial Downs Group, Delegate Chris Peace and Senator Tommy Norment.

The opening in New Kent will be followed by Rosie’s openings in Vinton, Richmond and Hampton. More than 800 jobs are expected to be a part of the horse racing investment.

Officails estimate that the effort will generate $25 million annually in state tax revenues, $17 million annually in local tax revenues and $25 million annually to Virginia’s horse industry. They added that the project is not receiving any tax credits or government incentives.