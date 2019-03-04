Off-track horse race betting starting to take shape in Virginia

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – Off-track horse race betting is starting to take shape in Virginia.

In Hampton, the city has approved Rosie’s, an indoor off-track horse race betting facility in the Power Plant shopping center.

The Colonial Downs Group will operate the facility and restaurant that’s filling the space formerly held by Luckie’s and NASCAR Sports Grille.

Company officials estimate it will generate $2 million per year in city taxes from the 1.2 million visitors each year. 200 people are expected to work there.

The city says a security plan includes 200 cameras that Hampton Police can access.

According to the Colonial Downs Group, the average customer is a woman who has traveled more than 10 miles and will spend about $50 per visit about 10 times per year.

In New Kent County, construction is underway on Colonial Downs and another indoor betting facility also called Rosie’s.

The group says they’ve made a $300 million investment in the Commonwealth.

Rosie’s in New Kent is expected to open in April, while horses are expected to be back at Colonial Downs in August.