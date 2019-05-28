Kitty Hawk man charged with indecent exposure escapes police custody during transfer

DARE Co., N.C. – A man charged with indecent exposure escaped police custody Tuesday, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zane Codi Reynolds of Corolla, who was in the custody of the Nags Head Police Department, escaped while he was being transferred to the Dare County Detention Center.

Reynolds was last seen near Burnside Road in Manteo. He is described as a white man who has dreadlocks, and he was last seen wearing shorts and flip flops.

If you see Reynolds or know of his whereabouts, you asked to notify Dare Central by calling (252) 472-3444.

