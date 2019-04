KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Police are searching for a man who is wanted for allegedly exposing himself indecently.

Zane Codi Reynolds is wanted for indecent exposure which stems from incidents that supposedly happened on April 5 and April 6.

Police say the incident happened in the area of the Lillian Street Beach Access.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895, after hours at (252) 473-3444.