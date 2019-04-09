Kitty Hawk police looking for man accused of exposing himself on beach

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk police are looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself on the beach.

A white male has been accused of exposing himself and masturbating on the beach in the area of the Lillian Street Beach Access and Kitty Hawk RV Park near the dune line.

The incident happened on Friday around 2 p.m. and Saturday around 11 a.m.

The man was seen wearing sunglasses, light colored jeans, a blue windbreaker and tan work boots.

If you’ve seen this individual or have any information about his identity please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895.

There is no further information at this time.