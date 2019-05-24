Surveillance video shows burglary suspect smashing in window of Norfolk Chinese restaurant

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police say a man broke into two Chinese restaurants early Friday morning, and they need your help finding him.

Surveillance video from one of the restaurants shows the man smashing out the front glass window with a blunt object. He then quickly rushes inside the restaurant and takes money from the register.

The restaurants that were targeted are:

Golden Chopsticks – 8406 Hampton Boulevard

China House 6200 N. Military Highway

These incidents come not long after the department arrested 40-year-old Elliott Del Valle for a string of Chinese restaurant burglaries earlier this month. Police say Del Valle broke into eight restaurants in two days.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the latest burglaries is asked to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by using the P3Tips app.

