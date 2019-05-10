Man arrested after string of local Chinese restaurant burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk arrested a man they believe broke into multiple Chinese restaurants.

The alleged serial burglar is 40-year-old Elliot Del Valle. Officials say he is being charged with seven counts of larceny and eight counts of burglary.

While Del Valle is the prime suspect, in this case, police are still investigating the 11 Chinese restaurant break-ins that have happened in May.

Police say eight of the restaurant were broken into over a two day period and included:

China #1 – 1595 International Boulevard

Golden City – 130 Maple Avenue

Golden China – 1865 East Little Creek Road

Super China – 1710 East Little Creek Road

China King – 7930 Chesapeake Boulevard

Golden City – 1002 Park Avenue

Garden China – 4545 Robin Hood Road

China Town – East Berkley Avenue Extended

Many of the businesses we spoke to had multiple surveillance cameras – even a sign in the front window – but that didn’t stop the suspect from busting in the front window.

“It’s just kind of scary and we don’t know what to do because you don’t know when it will be happening. They can break in anywhere; any store, not just us,” said one restaurant owner who didn’t want to be identified.

Del Valle is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

