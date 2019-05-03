Norfolk Police searching for man who broke into 8 Chinese restaurants in 2 days

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that detectives believe is wanted for breaking into eight Chinese restaurants in the last two days.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations during the overnight hours:

  • China #1 – 1595 International Boulevard
  • Golden City – 130 Maple Avenue
  • Golden China – 1865 East Little Creek Road
  • Super China – 1710 East Little Creek Road
  • China King – 7930 Chesapeake Boulevard
  • Golden City – 1002 Park Avenue
  • Garden China – 4545 Robin Hood Road
  • China Town – East Berkley Avenue Extended

