Norfolk Police searching for man who broke into 8 Chinese restaurants in 2 days

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that detectives believe is wanted for breaking into eight Chinese restaurants in the last two days.
The burglaries occurred at the following locations during the overnight hours:
- China #1 – 1595 International Boulevard
- Golden City – 130 Maple Avenue
- Golden China – 1865 East Little Creek Road
- Super China – 1710 East Little Creek Road
- China King – 7930 Chesapeake Boulevard
- Golden City – 1002 Park Avenue
- Garden China – 4545 Robin Hood Road
- China Town – East Berkley Avenue Extended
News 3 is working to learn more about the burglaries.