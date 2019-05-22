1.2 million Virginia travelers expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Nearly 1.2 million people will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend, representing a 3.6 percent increase from the past year, according to AAA Tidewater Virginia.

This will be the second highest recorded travel volume since AAA began recording in 2000.

According to AAA, 1.1 million of those travelers are expected to travel by automobile. About 97,000 travelers are expected to fly, and about 31,800 more will use different modes of transportation.

AAA said the worst times for congestion are expected to be Thursday and Friday in the late afternoon, as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. To help with the holiday traffic, VDOT said it will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads.

