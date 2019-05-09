Colonial Williamsburg offers free Memorial Day admission for military families

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Active-duty military, reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guard members and their immediate families will receive free admission to Colonial Williamsburg this Memorial Day thanks to a grant from the Home Depot Foundation.

According to a release by Colonial Williamsburg, the free admission will include access to the site’s Historic Area and its two art museums.

The offer runs from May 24 to May 27. To claim the tickets, families must visit an on-site ticket sales location, and must provide appropriate identification. To learn more about the offer, click here.

Memorial Day weekend at the site will culminate in a commemorative memorial service honoring fallen servicemembers, which will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27. A procession will begin at the Governor’s Palace and proceed to Bruton Parish Church, ending at the Capitol, where remarks, placement of wreaths and ceremonial musket volleys will honor soldiers of the American Revolution, the Civil War and other conflicts.

The service will be free and open to the public.

