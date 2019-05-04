New app for military discounts launches in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – An app that finds discounts for the military community went live in the greater Norfolk area Thursday.

Military Deal Patrol, available as a free download in the App Store and Google Play, serves as a comprehensive database for military discounts at stores. It was originally launched in November 2018, but only served two cities in Colorado.

The app uses a GPS-enabled mapping function to find local merchants that offer military discounts. Businesses can submit discounts directly through the app.

Two military veterans developed the app.

“When I was a cadet at the Air Force Academy, I was always looking for the places that had military discounts,” said Gavin Light, co-founder and CEO of Military Deal Patrol. “I thought to myself, why hasn’t anyone built a comprehensive database where all the discounts are easy to find? Everyone likes to save money. We’re making it easier for the military community.”

“We promised ourselves we wouldn’t announce our presence in a market unless we had a large number of verified discounts, otherwise, the app wouldn’t be very helpful for our users” said Darren Smith, co-founder and COO. “We are working as fast as we can to add new cities, but it takes time to do this right.”

