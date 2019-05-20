Traveling for Memorial Day weekend? VDOT has some tips for drivers

RICHMOND, Va. – VDOT is looking to make your Memorial Day weekend travel a little easier.

Ahead of the crazy times on the roads, VDOT will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, May 24, until noon Tuesday, May 28.

VDOT says that while lane closures will be lifted in most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full list of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Here is a look spots on the roads VDOT warning drivers about ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel:

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Memorial Day holidays (2016-2018). While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help plan travel around historically busy times.

According to the map, periods of moderate to heavy congestion will occur:

Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both Friday and Monday

Saturday and Sunday midday

In addition, congestion is expected:

I-95 south and I-64 east from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon

I-95 north and I-64 west on Monday from around noon to late in the evening

NORTHERN VIRGINIA HIGH OCCUPANCY VEHICLE (HOV) SCHEDULE AND OTHER INFORMATION:

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes and 64 Express Lanes: HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls are lifted on Monday, May 27. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to all motorists outside of normal operating hours, including weekends. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.

REAL-TIME INFORMATION TRAFFIC INFO IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org , or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.

SAFETY FIRST

Be cautious behind the wheel and remember that your actions impact yourself, your passengers and everyone else on the road. Do your part in making travel safer for everybody: