Juvenile pleads guilty to charges related to Virginia Beach teen’s homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A juvenile pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that stem from a homicide that happened in December, 2018.

Since the juvenile is under 18 years old, News 3 does not know his name but he’s one of three younger that 18 who were charged in this case, along with 19-year-old Jacob Alexander Meadows.

On Wednesday the juvenile pleaded guilty to robbery, use of a firearm, and conspiracy. Sentencing has been scheduled for July 1.

Additionally, Meadows has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.

A second juvenile is charged with distribution of marijuana, conspiracy and possession of marijuana on school property, that hearing is scheduled for May 29. The third juvenile was charged with robbery and conspiracy and that trial is set for May 29 as well.

These charges all stem from a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of Elson Green Avenue in December, 2018.

That night, News 3’s Samantha German spoke to a man who said the victim was his nephew. He said the teen, who was popular around the area, was about to graduate from high school and had a bright future ahead of him.

The victim was a junior at Ocean Lakes High School, and according to Twitter, he was a wide receiver and free safety on the school’s football team.