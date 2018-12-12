Friends remember football player killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Friends and loved ones are remembering a high school junior that was shot and killed in Virginia Beach.

"This [kid was] a great leader for the younger generation," friend Marquis Glover told News 3.

Police said the shooting happened on Tuesday night in the 2700 block of Elson Green Avenue. The call came in just before 4 p.m.

The young man was a junior at Ocean Lakes High School. According to Twitter, he was a wide receiver and free safety on the school's football team.

Glover told News 3 the teen was also passionate about music and many times they would make music together in his studio.

"Ever since [we started working together and he came into the barber shop] I saw his charisma and [you know] he became little bro," Glover said.

The principal of Ocean Lakes High School sent this statement to parents on Tuesday:

This is Claire LeBlanc, principal of Ocean Lakes High School. It is with a heavy heart that I call you today. I need to make you aware that our school lost one of our junior students last night. While police are still investigating the matter, we understand how tragic incidents like these in our neighborhoods can impact our students at school. I ask that you join me in reassuring your children that our school remains a safe place and that we have additional counselors here if they need to talk to someone. This is certainly a sad day for our entire school community. Thank you for joining us in keeping this family in our thoughts, and, as always, thank you for your support of Ocean Lakes High School.

Virginia Beach Police said this is a "very active investigation" so they are limited with the information they are able to release, but they do not believe there are any active threats to the community.

Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence. They have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3 Tips app.

