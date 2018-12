VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Investigators with the Virginia Beach Police Department are working a homicide in the 2700 block of Elson Green Avenue Tuesday.

The investigation is in its early stages.

VBPD investigators are working a homicide in the 2700 block of Elson Green Ave. It is in the very early stages of the investigation, more to follow when it comes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) December 11, 2018

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.