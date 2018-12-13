One adult, three juveniles arrested in connection with Virginia Beach teen’s homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four people have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s homicide of a Virginia Beach teenager.

19-year-old Jacob Alexander Meadows of Virginia Beach has been charged with Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, two counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Act, three counts of Distribution of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana within a School Zone. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Two juveniles have also been arrested and charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Act and Use of a Firearm.

Another juvenile has been arrested and charged with Distribution of Marijuana and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Act.

