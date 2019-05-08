Burglar hits 2 more businesses, 10 total burglarized in Norfolk over a week

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives say two more Norfolk Chinese food restaurants were burglarized early Wednesday morning.

This will be the 10th business hit in Norfolk in less than a week.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to Mayas, which is located at 537 East Little Creek Road and Wan Shung located at 1046 West Little Creek Road.

There is no surveillance video from these two incidents.

The front glass window was busted out and money was taken from the store in both incidences.

Last week, police say the suspect broke into eight other businesses in a two-day timespan. On Friday, detectives released video surveillance of the suspect breaking into three of the businesses.

Detectives ask anyone with information about these break-ins to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip by using the P3Tips mobile app.

