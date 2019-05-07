Thief takes a hit on Chinese carry-out in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Things are back to normal at New China Chinese restaurant off Campostella Road, but this was not the scene Monday morning.

Chesapeake Police are investigating a burglary.

“It’s kind of alarming that I did see this in the area,” said a Chesapeake man who spoke to News 3.

It happened Sunday evening while the restaurant was closed somewhere between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Investigators say someone smashed the glass out of the front door and then stole an unknown amount of cash out of the register. The owners fixed the door on Monday.

There are security cameras inside the business, but a woman who did not want to go on camera tells us it wasn’t able to record the incident because there was no available space to record.

News 3 reached out to Norfolk Police to see if this burglary is related to the recent robberies around Norfolk that started last Thursday. They said their investigators are working with Chesapeake Police to see if they are connected.

At the moment, police don’t have any information on a suspect but ask that you take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) if you know anything.